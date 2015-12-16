Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Season the chicken with 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, turning once, until golden, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Add the sausage to the pot and cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer the sausage to the plate with the chicken. Stir the onions, belly peppers, celery, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into the pot.

Step 3

Cook vegetables, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, bay leaves and cayenne and continue to cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, rice, water reserved chicken and reserved sausage along with any accumulated juices and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 to 30 minutes. Season the jambalaya with salt and pepper to taste, then sprinkle with the parsley and serve.