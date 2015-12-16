Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Drumsticks or breasts can be used in addition to or in place of the chicken thighs in this recipe. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds chicken thighs
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 12 ounces Andouille sausage or kielbasa, sliced
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 green bell peppers, chopped
  • 4 celery stalks, chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 (32 ounce) can tomatoes in juice
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup long grain white rice
  • 2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, turning once, until golden, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Step 2    

Add the sausage to the pot and cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer the sausage to the plate with the chicken. Stir the onions, belly peppers, celery, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into the pot.

Step 3    

Cook vegetables, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, bay leaves and cayenne and continue to cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, rice, water reserved chicken and reserved sausage along with any accumulated juices and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 to 30 minutes. Season the jambalaya with salt and pepper to taste, then sprinkle with the parsley and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up