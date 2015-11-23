Chicken and Rice Enchiladas

This recipe makes a little extra filling that makes great stir-fried rice. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree the salsa and reserve.
In a small heavy saucepan, bring the rice, saffron, water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook the rice until the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and let stand 5 minutes.
In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice until combined. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. (Reserve the remaining filling for another use.) Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the salsa over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.
Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5