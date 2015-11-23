Chicken and Rice Enchiladas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, puree the salsa and reserve.

Step 2 In a small heavy saucepan, bring the rice, saffron, water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook the rice until the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3 In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice until combined. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. (Reserve the remaining filling for another use.) Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the salsa over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.