Chicken and Rice Enchiladas
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

This recipe makes a little extra filling that makes great stir-fried rice. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) jar salsa
  • 1 cup long grain rice
  • 1 pinch saffron
  • 2 cups water
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into chunks
  • 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the salsa and reserve.

Step 2    

In a small heavy saucepan, bring the rice, saffron, water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook the rice until the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice until combined. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. (Reserve the remaining filling for another use.) Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the salsa over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.

Step 5    

Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up