Chicken and Quinoa "Fried Rice"

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2 Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3 Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool. After it has cooled to room temperature, cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or until chilled (the quinoa can be cooked and refrigerated the day before).

Step 4 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onions and carrots and cook for 2 minutes or until the onions are soft. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant.

Step 5 Stir in the bell peppers and chicken, increase the heat to high, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the egg and fish sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the egg is set.