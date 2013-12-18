Chicken and Quinoa "Fried Rice"

Instead of using white rice, make this Asian-inspired fried rice healthier by using quinoa and chicken breast. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.
Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.
Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool. After it has cooled to room temperature, cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or until chilled (the quinoa can be cooked and refrigerated the day before).
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onions and carrots and cook for 2 minutes or until the onions are soft. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant.
Stir in the bell peppers and chicken, increase the heat to high, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the egg and fish sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the egg is set.
Stir in the cooked quinoa and cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Season with black pepper and serve.
