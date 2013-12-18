Chicken and Quinoa "Fried Rice"
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
February 2014

Instead of using white rice, make this Asian-inspired fried rice healthier by using quinoa and chicken breast. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 1 medium carrot, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 inch knob fresh ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2    

Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool. After it has cooled to room temperature, cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or until chilled (the quinoa can be cooked and refrigerated the day before).

Step 4    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onions and carrots and cook for 2 minutes or until the onions are soft. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant.

Step 5    

Stir in the bell peppers and chicken, increase the heat to high, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the egg and fish sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the egg is set.

Step 6    

Stir in the cooked quinoa and cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Season with black pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up