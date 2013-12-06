Chicken-and-Okra Gumbo
© Quentin Bacon
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Rembs Layman
January 2010

Chef Way At Boston's Tupelo, chef Rembs Layman prepares rich gumbo with house-made stock and a jerk seasoning blend from Christina's Spice & Specialty Foods. Easy Way Use store-bought rotisserie chicken, canned chicken broth and supermarket jerk or Cajun seasoning. Slideshow: Delicious Gumbo Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1 large white onion, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 3 large celery ribs, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 green bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 6 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 6 ounces andouille links, thinly sliced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons prepared jerk paste or 1 tablespoon ground jerk seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon smoked hot paprika
  • 3/4 pound fresh or thawed frozen okra, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • One 3 1/2-pound rotisserie chicken—meat shredded, skin and bones discarded
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Tabasco
  • Steamed rice, for serving
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, whisk the flour with 1/2 cup of oil until smooth. Cook the roux over moderately low heat, whisking often, until deep brown, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Add the onion, celery, bell peppers and garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the onion is translucent, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Gradually add the stock to the casserole, whisking until smooth. Add the andouille, bay leaves, jerk paste, thyme and paprika and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3    

Add the okra to the casserole and simmer until tender, 15 minutes. Stir in the chicken meat and season the gumbo with salt, pepper and Tabasco. Discard the bay leaves, ladle the gumbo over rice, garnish with the scallions and serve with Tabasco.

Suggested Pairing

Melony, aromatic Gewürztraminer.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up