Chicken and Mushroom Soup with Bacon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a stockpot, crisp the bacon over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and mushrooms and cook until onions are soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.