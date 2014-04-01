Chicken and Mushroom Soup with Bacon

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Salty bacon and earthy mushrooms add depth and flavor to this easy chicken soup recipe. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a stockpot, crisp the bacon over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and mushrooms and cook until onions are soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 3
Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with parsley and serve hot.
