Chicken and Mushroom Soup with Bacon
Active Time
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2012

Salty bacon and earthy mushrooms add depth and flavor to this easy chicken soup recipe. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, cubed or shredded
  • Kosher or sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Fresh Italian parsley, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot, crisp the bacon over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and mushrooms and cook until onions are soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with parsley and serve hot.

