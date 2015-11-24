Chicken and Green Bean Salad
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
June 2014

Green beans, tender chicken, a punchy vinaigrette: This refreshing, substantive salad has a lot going for it.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large bone-in chicken breasts with skin (about 1 pound)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds greens beans, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
  • 1 large shallot, very finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken breasts liberally with salt and pepper. Grill the breasts over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, add the lemon juice, shallot and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Add salt to taste, then add the green beans. Cook until the green beans are just tender, about 7 minutes. Drain and rinse in very cold water until cool.

Step 4    

Whisk the olive oil into the shallot-lemon mixture. Remove the skin from the chicken, then, using two forks, shred the chicken into large pieces. In a large bowl, combine the chicken and green beans, then toss with the vinaigrette. Season to taste. Add the parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days and the green beans can be kept covered in the refrigerator for one day. Bring the chicken and green beans to room temperature before finishing the recipe.

