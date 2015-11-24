Chicken and Green Bean Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken breasts liberally with salt and pepper. Grill the breasts over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, add the lemon juice, shallot and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Add salt to taste, then add the green beans. Cook until the green beans are just tender, about 7 minutes. Drain and rinse in very cold water until cool.