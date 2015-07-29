Chicken and Eggplant Red Curry

A quick sauté of fresh garlic, ginger and lemongrass boosts the flavor and depth of store-bought red curry paste. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over moderate heat. Add the scallions, garlic, ginger and lemongrass and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add the eggplant, season with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and stir gently until evenly coated with the curry paste. Cook until the eggplant begins to soften, about 5 minutes.
Add the chicken broth and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the eggplant is tender, about 10 minutes. Add the chicken and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes.
Stir in the fish sauce, lime juice and basil. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve the curry over steamed white rice, with lime wedges on the side.
Review Body: I do not see chicken broth in the ingredient list, but it's referenced in step 3. Did I miss it?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-14