Chicken and Eggplant Red Curry
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
August 2014

A quick sauté of fresh garlic, ginger and lemongrass boosts the flavor and depth of store-bought red curry paste. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • One 3-inch piece of lemongrass
  • 2 tablespoons store-bought red curry paste
  • 1 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • Salt
  • One 13 1/2-ounce can coconut milk, well shaken
  • 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced basil leaves
  • Steamed white rice, for serving
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over moderate heat. Add the scallions, garlic, ginger and lemongrass and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 2    

Add the eggplant, season with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and stir gently until evenly coated with the curry paste. Cook until the eggplant begins to soften, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the chicken broth and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the eggplant is tender, about 10 minutes. Add the chicken and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir in the fish sauce, lime juice and basil. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve the curry over steamed white rice, with lime wedges on the side.

