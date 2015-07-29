Chicken and Eggplant Red Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over moderate heat. Add the scallions, garlic, ginger and lemongrass and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 2 Add the eggplant, season with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and stir gently until evenly coated with the curry paste. Cook until the eggplant begins to soften, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Add the chicken broth and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the eggplant is tender, about 10 minutes. Add the chicken and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes.