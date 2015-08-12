Chicken and Egg Stir-Fry
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
September 2014

Who cares what came first? Chicken and eggs come together for this delicious stir fry in a slight nod to chicken fried rice. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 bell peppers, chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 large eggs, slightly beaten
  • Steamed rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, black pepper, nutmeg and cornstarch. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and stir-fry for 3 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the peppers and green beans and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Push the vegetables to the side of the skillet to create a well. Pour the eggs into the well and cook, stirring gently, until nearly set. Stir the vegetables in with the egg.

Step 5    

Stir the chicken stock mixture into the skillet and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Season with additional soy sauce if desired. Serve with rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up