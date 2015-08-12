Chicken and Egg Stir-Fry

Who cares what came first? Chicken and eggs come together for this delicious stir fry in a slight nod to chicken fried rice. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, black pepper, nutmeg and cornstarch. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and stir-fry for 3 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the peppers and green beans and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Push the vegetables to the side of the skillet to create a well. Pour the eggs into the well and cook, stirring gently, until nearly set. Stir the vegetables in with the egg.
Stir the chicken stock mixture into the skillet and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Season with additional soy sauce if desired. Serve with rice.
