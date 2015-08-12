Chicken and Egg Stir-Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, black pepper, nutmeg and cornstarch. Set aside.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and stir-fry for 3 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the peppers and green beans and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4 Push the vegetables to the side of the skillet to create a well. Pour the eggs into the well and cook, stirring gently, until nearly set. Stir the vegetables in with the egg.