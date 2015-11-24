Chicken and Egg Noodle Soup
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
November 2014

Egg noodles com in all shapes and sizes, but use the biggest ones you can find for this soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 baking potato, cut into cubes
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 8 ounces wide egg noodles
  • 2 tablespoons flat leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the potato, chicken, and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente. Season the soup with salt and pepper and serve sprinkled with the parsley.

