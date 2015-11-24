Chicken and Egg Noodle Soup

© Ian Knauer
Egg noodles com in all shapes and sizes, but use the biggest ones you can find for this soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the potato, chicken, and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente. Season the soup with salt and pepper and serve sprinkled with the parsley.
