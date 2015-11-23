Chicken and Egg Drop Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Serves 6
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Forget chicken noodle soup, this heart and flavorful chicken soup will be your new classic! Browning the chicken first adds depth of flavor to the stock. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast 
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons corn starch
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked, shelled edamame
  • 2 cups baby spinach (2 ounces)
  • 1 small bunch scallions, thinly sliced
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat until hot. Transfer the chicken to a plate and let cool to warm, then shred the chicken.

Step 2    

Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then sear the chicken, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer the chicken to a plate and let cool to warm, then shred the chicken.

Step 4    

Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a the same saucepan. Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 5    

Remove the saucepan from heat. Whisk together the eggs, sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then pour the eggs into the hot broth in a slow stream, whisking constantly to scatter the eggs as they cook. Stir in the chicken, then season the soup with salt to taste. Serve the soup topped with the scallions.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up