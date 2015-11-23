Chicken and Egg Drop Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat until hot. Transfer the chicken to a plate and let cool to warm, then shred the chicken.

Step 2 Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then sear the chicken, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Step 4 Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a the same saucepan. Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.