Chicken and Corn Soup

In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Step 2

Add the chicken stock, cumin and thyme leaves. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir in the corn and celery and simmer for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with thyme, and serve hot.