Chicken and Corn Soup
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
December 2012

The perfect showcase for sweet summer corn, this satisfying soup is hearty enough to stand on its own. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves, plus more for serving
  • 2 ears of corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • 2 stalks of celery, sliced
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Step 2    

Add the chicken stock, cumin and thyme leaves. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir in the corn and celery and simmer for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with thyme, and serve hot.

