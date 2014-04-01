Chicken and Corn Soup

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
The perfect showcase for sweet summer corn, this satisfying soup is hearty enough to stand on its own. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
Step 1
In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Step 2
Add the chicken stock, cumin and thyme leaves. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir in the corn and celery and simmer for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with thyme, and serve hot.
