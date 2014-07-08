Chicken and Corn Salad Sandwich
Sweet bites of fresh corn make a wonderful addition to this classic chicken salad sandwich. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 cup cooked corn
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • 8 slices of bread
  • Arugula, alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato, and pickles, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, cover the chicken breasts with water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the water and let cool. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large bowl combine the mayonnaise, mustard and chili powder. Stir in the chicken, corn and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 3    

Gently spread a heaping dollop of the chicken salad onto four slices of bread. Add desired toppings and top with remaining slices of bread.

