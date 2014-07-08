Chicken and Corn Salad Sandwich

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Sweet bites of fresh corn make a wonderful addition to this classic chicken salad sandwich.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot, cover the chicken breasts with water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the water and let cool. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and set aside.
Step 2
In a large bowl combine the mayonnaise, mustard and chili powder. Stir in the chicken, corn and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 3
Gently spread a heaping dollop of the chicken salad onto four slices of bread. Add desired toppings and top with remaining slices of bread.
