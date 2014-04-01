Chicken and Chickpea Fajitas

Healthy chickpeas add a pleasing nuttiness to these classic chicken fajitas. Slideshow: Chickpea Recipes
In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil with the garlic, salt, chile powder, ground cumin, paprika, sugar and fresh lime juice. Set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the chicken. Cook for 2 minutes or until the chicken is lightly browned. Stir in the onion, bell pepper and chickpeas and cook with the chicken for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
Stir in the spice mixture and cook for another 2 minutes or until everything is well combined and heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tortillas and optional toppings.
