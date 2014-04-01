Chicken and Chickpea Fajitas
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2014

Healthy chickpeas add a pleasing nuttiness to these classic chicken fajitas. Slideshow: Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided
  • 3 medium cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon chile powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in strips
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 1 large bell pepper, seeded and sliced
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
  • Flour or corn tortillas, for serving
  • Shredded cheese and sour cream, for serving (optional)
  • Chopped avocado, chopped cilantro and salsa or chopped tomatoes, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil with the garlic, salt, chile powder, ground cumin, paprika, sugar and fresh lime juice. Set aside.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the chicken. Cook for 2 minutes or until the chicken is lightly browned. Stir in the onion, bell pepper and chickpeas and cook with the chicken for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Step 3    

Stir in the spice mixture and cook for another 2 minutes or until everything is well combined and heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tortillas and optional toppings.

