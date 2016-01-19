Chicken and Broccoli Spaghetti
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
July 2014

The olive oil picks up extra flavor from the golden garlic in this dish. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced   
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 ounces frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot, then stir in the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to paper towels, reserving the oil in the skillet.

Step 2    

Toss the chicken with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then add it to the oil in the skillet. Cook the chicken, stirring occasionally, until golden and cooked, about 8 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and pepper flakes and cook until hot, about 3 minutes. Season the chicken mixture with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the chicken mixture in the skillet along with 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Add more pasta cooking water for a thinner sauce, then season with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with the reserved garlic.

