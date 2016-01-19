Chicken and Broccoli Spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot, then stir in the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to paper towels, reserving the oil in the skillet.

Step 2 Toss the chicken with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then add it to the oil in the skillet. Cook the chicken, stirring occasionally, until golden and cooked, about 8 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and pepper flakes and cook until hot, about 3 minutes. Season the chicken mixture with salt and pepper to taste.