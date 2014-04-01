Chicken and Broccoli Soup
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
December 2012

Loved by the whole family, this chicken and broccoli soup recipe is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. Slideshow: More Fast Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, cubed or shredded
  • 1/2 pound broccoli florets, cut into bite sized pieces
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and carrot and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and simmer for 10 minutes or until broccoli is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up