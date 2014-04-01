Chicken and Broccoli Soup

In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and carrot and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and simmer for 10 minutes or until broccoli is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.