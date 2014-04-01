Loved by the whole family, this chicken and broccoli soup recipe is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. Slideshow: More Fast Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and carrot and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.
Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and simmer for 10 minutes or until broccoli is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Amy Coyle
Review Body: I wasn't sure about putting broccoli in my homemade chicken soup, but I'm glad I did. My 22-month old likes it too!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-18