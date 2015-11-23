Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Simmering the reserved chicken bones in the milk increases the chicken flavor of this casserole. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Shred the chicken, reserving the bones.
In a medium heavy pot, bring the chicken bones and milk to a simmer, then simmer 30 minutes. Discard the bones, then stir the broccoli and cream cheese into the milk and simmer, whisking, until the cream cheese is melted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken and transfer to a 3-quart baking dish. Scatter the cheddar cheese over the casserole and bake until the filling is bubbling and the cheddar cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Genevieve Wang
Review Body: I made the mistake of making this before I read the reviews! Like said before 4 oz of cream cheese doesn't work a thickening agent. The only thing that saved my dinner was transferring the casserole to a pot at the end and adding some flour over medium heat to thicken it up. After that it was't too bad... not the best chicken broccoli casserole but not the worst either.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-13
Author Name: casey1348
Review Body: There is a reason this is the last one mentioned. The recipe is a complete disaster. The first clue should have been, although salt and pepper were mentioned, it never states when to add. Understanding it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out, the bigger issue is what appears to be the missing ingredient: a thickening agent of some kind. Cream cheese doesn't do it. Following the recipe as is you basically end up with a chicken and broccoli soup. Very disappointing and a huge waste of time. Makes me re-consider many of the other recipes in this link I also downloaded and if they will produce the same result. Unfortunately I can only give a one star rating; in my mind that is being generous.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-12-05
Author Name: Andrea Rado Hamilton
Review Body: This is a terrible recipe! As the previous review states, there isn't anything to hold it all together. I made a yummy chicken, RICE and broccoli casserole, by sort of following these directions, but I added quite a few steps. After the milk boiled, I made a light roux in the pan before I added the hot milk back in. Then when I added the chicken, I also threw in 3 cups of cooked white rice, about a tablespoon of salt, and a teaspoon of pepper. Planning to serve to my family tomorrow so I don't know how it will go, but when I tasted the mixture, it seemed pretty yummy. I think F&W needs to pull this one down and rewrite it. Some steps must be missing.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-01-21