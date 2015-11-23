Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Simmering the reserved chicken bones in the milk increases the chicken flavor of this casserole. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (3 pound) rotisserie chicken
  • 10 ounces frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, cut into pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded yellow cheddar cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Shred the chicken, reserving the bones.

Step 2    

In a medium heavy pot, bring the chicken bones and milk to a simmer, then simmer 30 minutes. Discard the bones, then stir the broccoli and cream cheese into the milk and simmer, whisking, until the cream cheese is melted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken and transfer to a 3-quart baking dish. Scatter the cheddar cheese over the casserole and bake until the filling is bubbling and the cheddar cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

