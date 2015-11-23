Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Author Name: Genevieve Wang Review Body: I made the mistake of making this before I read the reviews! Like said before 4 oz of cream cheese doesn't work a thickening agent. The only thing that saved my dinner was transferring the casserole to a pot at the end and adding some flour over medium heat to thicken it up. After that it was't too bad... not the best chicken broccoli casserole but not the worst either. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-02-13

Author Name: casey1348 Review Body: There is a reason this is the last one mentioned. The recipe is a complete disaster. The first clue should have been, although salt and pepper were mentioned, it never states when to add. Understanding it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out, the bigger issue is what appears to be the missing ingredient: a thickening agent of some kind. Cream cheese doesn't do it. Following the recipe as is you basically end up with a chicken and broccoli soup. Very disappointing and a huge waste of time. Makes me re-consider many of the other recipes in this link I also downloaded and if they will produce the same result. Unfortunately I can only give a one star rating; in my mind that is being generous. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-12-05