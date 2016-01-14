Chicken and Bell Pepper Stir-Fry
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
February 2016

Use whichever bell peppers are available, if red bells are not.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry or Chinese cooking wine
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/8-inch thick and 1-inch wide slices
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 1/2 bunch scallions, thinly sliced into rings
  • Salt
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeds removed and sliced into thin strips
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, mix together the soy sauce and sherry. Add the chicken and stir to coat. Marinate for at least 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Heat a flat-bottomed wok or large skillet over high heat until almost smoking. Add the oil to the pan and swirl to coat the pan. Immediately add the scallions and a large pinch of salt. Cook, stirring constantly, until the scallions wilt and smell fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the bell pepper and cook, stirring, until the bell pepper softens, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir constantly for 10 seconds. Add the chicken and any leftover marinade and cook, stirring constantly, until the chicken is cooked through, about 1 minute. Turn off the heat and add the sesame oil. Stir then serve

