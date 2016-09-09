How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine the pineapple peel and core with the quartered apple, the purple corn, cinnamon sticks, cloves, sugar and 14 cups of water. Cover and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Uncover, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the corn is softened and the liquid is slightly reduced, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the solids. Pour the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer into a large heatproof bowl and let stand until no longer steaming, about 45 minutes. Whisk in the lemon juice, lime juice and salt and refrigerate the chicha morada until very cold, about 2 hours.