Chicha Morada
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : 9 cups
Anna Painter

Chicha morada, a refreshing sweet-tart Peruvian drink, gets its gorgeous hue from dried purple corn. Garnished with chunks of pineapple and apple and spiced with cinnamon and cloves, this sangria-like mocktail is the perfect summer drink. Slideshow: More Party Punch Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3 1/2-pound pineapple—trimmed, peeled and cored, peel and core reserved, one-quarter of the pineapple diced (about 1 cup; reserve the rest for another use)
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, 1 quartered 
  • One 16-ounce bag dried purple corn (see Note)
  • Two 2-inch cinnamon sticks
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole cloves
  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Ice, for serving
  • Lime wheels, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the pineapple peel and core with the quartered apple, the purple corn, cinnamon sticks, cloves, sugar and 14 cups of water. Cover and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Uncover, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the corn is softened and the liquid is slightly reduced, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the solids. Pour the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer into a large heatproof bowl and let stand until no longer steaming, about 45 minutes. Whisk in the lemon juice, lime juice and salt and refrigerate the chicha morada until very cold, about 2 hours.

Step 3    

Peel, core and finely dice the remaining apple. Add the apple and the diced pineapple to a pitcher or punch bowl, then pour the chicha morada on top. Serve in glasses over ice, garnished with lime wheels.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated for 4 days.

Notes

Dried purple corn is available from amazon.com.

