Chia Pudding

In a medium bowl, combine 1 1/4 cups of the raspberries with 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar. Using a fork, lightly crush the berries and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to the bowl and stir in the coconut milk and 1 cup of the almond milk, the chia seeds, 1/4 cup of the coconut flakes, the vanilla and salt. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until the pudding is thick, at least 2 hours. For a thinner pudding, stir in a little more almond milk. Garnish with the remaining 1 1/4 cups of raspberries and 2 tablespoons of coconut flakes, drizzle with honey and serve.