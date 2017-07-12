Chia Pudding
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 cups
Anna Painter

Unsweetened coconut milk gives this chia pudding its creamy richness. Crushed raspberries help sweeten the dish, but blackberries or ripe strawberries would be delicious, too. Slideshow: More Chia Seed Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups raspberries
  • 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 cup chia seeds (3 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sweetened flaked coconut
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Honey, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine 1 1/4 cups of the raspberries with 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar. Using a fork, lightly crush the berries and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to the bowl and stir in the coconut milk and 1 cup of the almond milk, the chia seeds, 1/4 cup of the coconut flakes, the vanilla and salt. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until the pudding is thick, at least 2 hours. For a thinner pudding, stir in a little more almond milk. Garnish with the remaining 1 1/4 cups of raspberries and 2 tablespoons of coconut flakes, drizzle with honey and serve.

Make Ahead

The pudding can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

