Chia Mascarpone Pancakes with Fresh Plums

These decadent pancakes are made with chia seeds and mascarpone, then topped with juicy fresh plums.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, mix the mascarpone, sugar and egg yolks together. Gently fold the lemon zest, chia seeds and melted butter into the mixture and then carefully fold in the flour.
Beat the egg whites in a medium bowl until stiff, then lightly fold them into the mascarpone mixture making sure to maintain as much air and volume as possible.
Heat a large nonstick frying pan or griddle and brush it lightly with melted butter. Place 1/4 cup spoonfuls of batter into the pan and smooth them into a 5 inch rounds, 2 or 3 at a time if possible. Let them cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side or until golden brown and crispy on edges. Using a thin spatula, flip the pancakes as quickly as possible and cook on the second side until they have risen slightly, about 2 minutes. Transfer the pancakes to plates and serve immediately with freshly sliced plums and warm maple syrup.
