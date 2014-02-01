Chia Mascarpone Pancakes with Fresh Plums

Beat the egg whites in a medium bowl until stiff, then lightly fold them into the mascarpone mixture making sure to maintain as much air and volume as possible.

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick frying pan or griddle and brush it lightly with melted butter. Place 1/4 cup spoonfuls of batter into the pan and smooth them into a 5 inch rounds, 2 or 3 at a time if possible. Let them cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side or until golden brown and crispy on edges. Using a thin spatula, flip the pancakes as quickly as possible and cook on the second side until they have risen slightly, about 2 minutes. Transfer the pancakes to plates and serve immediately with freshly sliced plums and warm maple syrup.