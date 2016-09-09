Chewy Sugar Cookies
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 24
Anna Painter

Crispy sugar cookies, perfect for decorating for any number of occasions, have their place. But when you want to fill your cookie jar or tuck something in your lunch, a sturdier, chewier cookie is in order. With crispy edges, chewy centers and just a hint of nutmeg, these classic sugar cookies are perfect with a cup of tea or a glass of ice-cold milk.  Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 large egg, chilled
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt and nutmeg. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with 1 1/2 cups of the sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until incorporated, about 1 minute. At low speed, mix in the dry ingredients until just combined.

Step 2    

Spread the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar in a shallow bowl. Scoop 2-tablespoon-size mounds of dough, roll them in the sugar and place them on the prepared baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes, until the edges are just set and lightly golden brown; rotate the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool on the sheets for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up