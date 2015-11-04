Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Peanut Butter Chips

Peanut butter chips in every bite make these chewy peanut butter cookies extra fun and delicious. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the peanut butter chips. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.
Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.
Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: mannie
Review Body: good cookies!! cook well but overall are overwhelmingly sweet! thinking of cutting back the peanut butter chips and sugar just a tad next time around and seeing how that works out!!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-02