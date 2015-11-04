Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Peanut Butter Chips
© Todd Porter and Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about thirty 3-inch cookies
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

Peanut butter chips in every bite make these chewy peanut butter cookies extra fun and delicious.  Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 12 ounces peanut butter chips

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

Step 3    

Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the peanut butter chips. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 5    

Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.

Step 6    

Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up