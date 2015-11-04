Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips
© Todd Porter and Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about thirty 3-inch cookies
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2015

The delicious combination of chocolate chips in peanut butter cookies can’t be beat.  Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or sea salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • About 1 tablespoon flakey sea salt (such as Maldon Sea Salt), for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 4    

Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.

Step 5    

Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up