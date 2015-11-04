Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips

The delicious combination of chocolate chips in peanut butter cookies can’t be beat. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.
Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.
Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Author Name: Tony DeLuca
Review Body: And how much chocolate chips?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-15
Author Name: Tony DeLuca
Review Body: How much peanut butter goes into this recipe? It doesn't say
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-15