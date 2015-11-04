Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2 In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 4 Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.