Chocolate lovers will go crazy for these easy, chewy double-chocolate cookies. Slideshow: Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350º. In a large mixing bowl or stand mixer, cream the butter, sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, vanilla, cocoa powder and egg together until smooth and creamy. Set aside.
Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool for a few minutes before transferring to a rack to cool completely.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and the remaining teaspoon of salt and slowly mix into the batter. Stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts. Drop the dough by rounded tablespoons two inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the edges are just beginning to crisp. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool for a few minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 4936
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Shirl4531
Review Body: I just made Chewy Double-Chocolate Cookies and even though I chilled the dough they just melted, ran together and spread all over the pan. I followed the recipe but think that something must be off in the list of ingredients. Any suggestions?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-13