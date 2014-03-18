Chewy Double-Chocolate Cookies
© Emily Farris
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 36
Emily Farris
July 2014

Chocolate lovers will go crazy for these easy, chewy double-chocolate cookies. Slideshow: Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350º. In a large mixing bowl or stand mixer, cream the butter, sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, vanilla, cocoa powder and egg together until smooth and creamy. Set aside.

Step 2    

Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool for a few minutes before transferring to a rack to cool completely.

Step 3    

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and the remaining teaspoon of salt and slowly mix into the batter. Stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts. Drop the dough by rounded tablespoons two inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the edges are just beginning to crisp. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool for a few minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.

Make Ahead

The cookie dough can be tightly rolled with plastic wrap into a log and stored in the freezer for up to 2 months. To bake, remove the dough from the freezer and slice into 1/2-inch pieces. Place on cookie sheet, allow to defrost for 10 minutes, then bake for 10 minutes.

