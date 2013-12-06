Chewy Chocolate Pecan Macaroons
Serves : Makes 3 dozen macaroons
April 1996

These flourless chocolate cookies have a thin, crusty, cracked exterior and a moist chewy center. Be careful not to overbake, which will make them too dry.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups pecans (5 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened Dutch process cocoa powder, sifted
  • 2 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the pecans until finely ground. In a small bowl, combine the pecans and cocoa.

Step 2    

In a large mixer, beat the egg whites at high speed until foamy. Add the salt and beat until stiff. Lower the speed to medium and add the confectioners; sugar 1/2 cup at a time. Scrape down the bowl with a large rubber spatula, and beat at high speed for 30 seconds longer. Using the spatula, fold in the nut mixture.

Step 3    

Spoon the batter onto the prepared cookie sheets in 1/2-tablespoon mounds. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the tops crack slightly (the cookies may appear a little moist). Slide the parchment paper onto a rack and let the cookies cool completely. Remove the cookies from the paper and serve.

Make Ahead

The macaroons will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 week; or freeze for up to 1 month.

