Chewy Chocolate Pecan Macaroons

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the pecans until finely ground. In a small bowl, combine the pecans and cocoa.

Step 2 In a large mixer, beat the egg whites at high speed until foamy. Add the salt and beat until stiff. Lower the speed to medium and add the confectioners; sugar 1/2 cup at a time. Scrape down the bowl with a large rubber spatula, and beat at high speed for 30 seconds longer. Using the spatula, fold in the nut mixture.