Chestnut Salad with Walnuts and Pancetta

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a small sharp knife, make a slit on the flat side of each chestnut. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add the chestnuts, return to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chestnuts to a thick kitchen towel and wrap them to keep warm. One by one, cut and peel away the outer shell and dark brown skin.

Step 2 In a heavy medium skillet, combine the peeled chestnuts, 1 tablespoon of the butter, the fennel seeds, celery, bay leaf and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer without disturbing until the chestnuts are just tender, 20 to 35 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chestnuts to a flat plate to dry.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over moderately high heat. Add the bread cubes and fry, tossing, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and a pinch of salt and toss over the heat for 10 seconds. Drain on paper towels.

Step 4 In the same skillet, fry the pancetta over moderately high heat until almost crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, the chestnuts and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Cook until the chestnuts are glistening, about 30 seconds.