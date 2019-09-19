Chestnut Crème Brûlée
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Food & Wine
October 2019

Rich, luxurious chestnut puree settles toward the bottom of each ramekin, creating a beautiful ombré effect in this Corsican riff on the French classic. Available online, it has a texture that’s a cross between smooth almond butter and pastry filling.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 8 large egg yolks
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 1 cup chestnut spread (such as Clément Faugier)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 250°F. Heat milk and cream in a saucepan over medium-high until mixture just comes to a boil. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks and 1/4 cup sugar in a bowl until smooth and pale, about 2 minutes. Whisk in chestnut spread until smooth.

Step 3    

Gradually whisk hot milk mixture into egg mixture until combined. Divide mixture evenly among 8 (6- to 8-ounce) ramekins. Place ramekins in a large roasting pan (or 2 [13- x 9-inch] baking pans), and carefully pour enough hot water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins.

Step 4    

Carefully transfer pan to preheated oven. Bake until custard is set, 50 to 55 minutes. Remove ramekins from pan, and transfer to a wire rack. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 5    

Sprinkle ramekins evenly with remaining 1/2 cup sugar. Using a kitchen torch, torch tops until sugar caramelizes.

Make Ahead

Crème brûlée may be made through Step 4 up to 2 days ahead.

