Chestnut Crème Brûlée

Step 1 Preheat oven to 250°F. Heat milk and cream in a saucepan over medium-high until mixture just comes to a boil. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks and 1/4 cup sugar in a bowl until smooth and pale, about 2 minutes. Whisk in chestnut spread until smooth.

Step 3 Gradually whisk hot milk mixture into egg mixture until combined. Divide mixture evenly among 8 (6- to 8-ounce) ramekins. Place ramekins in a large roasting pan (or 2 [13- x 9-inch] baking pans), and carefully pour enough hot water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins.

Step 4 Carefully transfer pan to preheated oven. Bake until custard is set, 50 to 55 minutes. Remove ramekins from pan, and transfer to a wire rack. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

