Chester Rapkin

Brooklyn mixologist Jeremy Oertel created this plummy take on a Negroni for the SoHo Grand Hotel in Manhattan. The name refers to the urban planner who coined the abbreviation “SoHo.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine both gins, the Campari and allspice dram; fill with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the twist over the drink and garnish.
