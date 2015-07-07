Chester Rapkin
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jeremy Oertel

Brooklyn mixologist Jeremy Oertel created this plummy take on a Negroni for the SoHo Grand Hotel in Manhattan. The name refers to the urban planner who coined the abbreviation “SoHo.” Slideshow: Gin Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce sloe gin (liqueur made with gin and sloe berries), preferably Plymouth
  • 1 ounce London dry gin
  • 3/4 ounce Campari
  • 1/4 ounce St. Elizabeth allspice dram (rum-based allspice liqueur)
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine both gins, the Campari and allspice dram; fill with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the twist over the drink and garnish.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up