Chess Squares
© Noah Fecks
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 16
Ben Mims
November 2014

Ben Mims riffs on chess pie in this ingenious recipe, transforming the classic Southern dessert into addictive bar cookies. Slideshow: Dessert Bar Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • One 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 pound confectioners’ sugar, sifted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with
parchment paper and spray evenly with baking spray.
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Put
the granulated sugar, butter, and vanilla in the bowl of a stand
mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on medium-high
speed until pale and fluffy. Add 1 of the eggs and beat until smooth.
Add the dry ingredients and milk and beat on low speed until the
dough just comes together and is smooth. Transfer the dough
to the prepared baking dish and use your fingers to press it evenly
into the bottom.

Step 2    

In a bowl, beat the cream cheese with a handheld mixer on
medium-high speed until smooth and fluffy; add the remaining
3 eggs one at a time, beating well after each, until the mixture is
smooth. Add the confectioners’ sugar and beat on low speed until
smooth (if a few lumps remain here and there, it’s okay; they won’t
matter in the finished product). Pour the mixture over the dough
in the baking dish and spread out evenly with a rubber spatula.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean and
the top is lightly browned, about 40 minutes. Let cool completely,
then cut into about 16 small squares (you want to keep these rich
bites small—trust me).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up