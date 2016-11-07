Cheshire Yorkshire Puddings with Sage and Black Pepper

Star chef Grant Achatz combines the crunch of a popover with the creaminess of Yorkshire pudding in these puffed breads. For maximum cheesy flavor, grated English Cheshire is added twice—stirred into the batter and then sprinkled over the top.
How to Make It
In a blender, combine the milk, flour, eggs and salt and puree until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in 1 cup of the cheese, the 2 teaspoons of sage and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Refrigerate the batter for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a popover or muffin pan on a baking sheet. Spoon 1 teaspoon of fat into each of 8 popover cups or 12 muffin cups and heat in the oven for about 10 minutes. Spoon the batter into the cups, filling them three-fourths full, and bake for about 25 minutes, until puffed and golden. Sprinkle the puddings with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese and bake for about 3 minutes, until the cheese melts. Garnish with sage and pepper and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Looks very good actually, I will try this one for sure.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-29