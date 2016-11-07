Cheshire Yorkshire Puddings with Sage and Black Pepper

In a blender, combine the milk, flour, eggs and salt and puree until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in 1 cup of the cheese, the 2 teaspoons of sage and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Refrigerate the batter for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a popover or muffin pan on a baking sheet. Spoon 1 teaspoon of fat into each of 8 popover cups or 12 muffin cups and heat in the oven for about 10 minutes. Spoon the batter into the cups, filling them three-fourths full, and bake for about 25 minutes, until puffed and golden. Sprinkle the puddings with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese and bake for about 3 minutes, until the cheese melts. Garnish with sage and pepper and serve immediately.