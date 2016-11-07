Cheshire Yorkshire Puddings with Sage and Black Pepper
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12 muffins or 8 popovers
Grant Achatz
December 2016

Star chef Grant Achatz combines the crunch of a popover with the creaminess of Yorkshire pudding in these puffed breads. For maximum cheesy flavor, grated English Cheshire is added twice—stirred into the batter and then sprinkled over the top. 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk 
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 3 large eggs 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 1/4 cups finely grated Cheshire or aged cheddar cheese 
  • 2 teaspoons chopped sage, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for garnish 
  • Rendered beef fat or unsalted butter, for greasing

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the milk, flour, eggs and salt and puree until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in 1 cup of the cheese, the 2 teaspoons of sage and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Refrigerate the batter for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a popover or muffin pan on a baking sheet. Spoon 1 teaspoon of fat into each of 8 popover cups or 12 muffin cups and heat in the oven for about 10 minutes. Spoon the batter into the cups, filling them three-fourths full, and bake for about 25 minutes, until puffed and golden. Sprinkle the puddings with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese and bake for about 3 minutes, until the cheese melts. Garnish with sage and pepper and serve immediately.

