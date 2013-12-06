Chervil Butter Sauce
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP
Jerry Traunfeld
July 1999

A little of this sauce goes a long way.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1/2 cup chervil leaves or 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves plus 2 teaspoons tarragon leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the wine with the shallots, lemon juice and salt and boil over moderately high heat until reduced by half. Turn the heat to low and whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until smooth.

Step 2    

Just before serving, put the chervil in a blender. Reheat the sauce gently over low heat; do not let it boil. Pour the sauce over the chervil, blend until smooth and serve at once.

Serve With

Crab and Lemon Thyme Soufflés.

