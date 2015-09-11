Cherry-Pumpkin Clafoutis
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
November 2014

Tart red cherries seep into this vanilla bean and cinnamon-scented clafoutis, made with a pumpkin and coconut milk based egg custard. Serve this warm rather than hot. Slideshow: More Pumpkin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
  • 1/3 cup granulated cane sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
  • 1/4 cup pastry flour
  • 2 tablespoons almond meal
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 cup frozen dark cherries, pitted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Grease two 6-inch ramekins or one 10-inch pie pan and set aside.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, coconut milk, pumpkin purée, sugar, and vanilla seeds until smooth. Add the pastry flour, almond meal, cinnamon, ginger, and salt to the bowl and whisk to combine.

Step 3    

Pour the custard into the prepared dishes and top with the cherries and their released juices. Bake the clafoutis for 35 to 40 minutes, until the center is set and the edges are golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up