Cherry-Pumpkin Clafoutis

Preheat the oven to 375°. Grease two 6-inch ramekins or one 10-inch pie pan and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, coconut milk, pumpkin purée, sugar, and vanilla seeds until smooth. Add the pastry flour, almond meal, cinnamon, ginger, and salt to the bowl and whisk to combine.

Pour the custard into the prepared dishes and top with the cherries and their released juices. Bake the clafoutis for 35 to 40 minutes, until the center is set and the edges are golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.