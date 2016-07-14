Cherry Pico de Gallo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Justin Chapple
August 2016

Mexican pico de gallo is a fresh, uncooked salsa made primarily with tomatoes, onions and chiles. In his version, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple mixes the standard tomatoes, white onion and jalapeño with pitted and chopped sweet cherries, bringing a fresh hit of sweetness to the sauce. This is excellent served as a dip with tortilla chips, but it would also be delicious spooned over grilled steaks, pork or chicken. Slideshow: More Quick Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound sweet cherries, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped white onion
  • 1 jalapeño—stemmed, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • Tortilla chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, mix the cherries with the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, lime juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the cilantro and serve right away with tortilla chips.

