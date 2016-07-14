Cherry Pico de Gallo

Mexican pico de gallo is a fresh, uncooked salsa made primarily with tomatoes, onions and chiles. In his version, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple mixes the standard tomatoes, white onion and jalapeño with pitted and chopped sweet cherries, bringing a fresh hit of sweetness to the sauce. This is excellent served as a dip with tortilla chips, but it would also be delicious spooned over grilled steaks, pork or chicken. Slideshow: More Quick Mexican Recipes