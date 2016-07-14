Cherry Pico de Gallo

Mexican pico de gallo is a fresh, uncooked salsa made primarily with tomatoes, onions and chiles. In his version, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple mixes the standard tomatoes, white onion and jalapeño with pitted and chopped sweet cherries, bringing a fresh hit of sweetness to the sauce. This is excellent served as a dip with tortilla chips, but it would also be delicious spooned over grilled steaks, pork or chicken. Slideshow: More Quick Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, mix the cherries with the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, lime juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the cilantro and serve right away with tortilla chips.
