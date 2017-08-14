Cherry Gazpacho 

Author Name: Jeanne McMillan Sharretts

Review Body: This is quite possibly my favorite gazpacho recipe ever! My husband, who normally hates gazpacho, found this in your magazine and woke me up to tell me about it. We went out the next day to find all the ingredients, and made the soup. Everyone loved it and had to have the recipe. I made it a second time when we returned from vacation and it was just as delicious.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-09-12