Cherry Gazpacho 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Anya von Bremzen
September 2017

This truly delicious gazpacho is inspired by Andalusian chef Dani García, who includes sweet cherries in the mix, then tops the summery soup with shaved goat cheese “snow.”  Slideshow: More Cherry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped 
  • 1/2 pound sweet cherries, pitted 
  • 1 small Italian frying pepper or Cubanelle pepper—stemmed, seeded and chopped 
  • 1 1/2 cups day-old cubed crustless rustic white bread (2 ounces) 
  • 1/3 cup chopped red onion 
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar 
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped 
  • 1/2 cup plus 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 cup packed basil leaves 
  • Slivered anchovy fillets, chopped pistachios and grated frozen goat cheese, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the cherries, Italian pepper, bread, red onion, vinegar, garlic, 1/2 cup of the olive oil and a very generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Let the gazpacho base stand at room temperature for 2 hours.  

Step 2    

In batches, puree the gazpacho base until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to another large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan of simmering water, blanch the basil until tender, about  1 minute. Drain well and cool under running water. Squeeze out the excess moisture and transfer to a blender. With the machine on, gradually add the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil until the mixture is bright green and very smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a small bowl, then season the basil oil with salt.

Step 4    

Season the gazpacho with salt, adding tablespoons of water if too thick. To serve, spoon the soup into bowls and garnish with slivered anchovy fillets, chopped pistachios, grated frozen goat cheese and the basil oil.  

Make Ahead

The gazpacho can be refrigerated for up to  3 days. Add a bit of water if it’s too thick.  

