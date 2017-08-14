Cherry Gazpacho 

This truly delicious gazpacho is inspired by Andalusian chef Dani García, who includes sweet cherries in the mix, then tops the summery soup with shaved goat cheese “snow.” Slideshow: More Cherry Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the cherries, Italian pepper, bread, red onion, vinegar, garlic, 1/2 cup of the olive oil and a very generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Let the gazpacho base stand at room temperature for 2 hours.
In batches, puree the gazpacho base until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to another large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan of simmering water, blanch the basil until tender, about 1 minute. Drain well and cool under running water. Squeeze out the excess moisture and transfer to a blender. With the machine on, gradually add the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil until the mixture is bright green and very smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a small bowl, then season the basil oil with salt.
Season the gazpacho with salt, adding tablespoons of water if too thick. To serve, spoon the soup into bowls and garnish with slivered anchovy fillets, chopped pistachios, grated frozen goat cheese and the basil oil.
Author Name: Jeanne McMillan Sharretts
Review Body: This is quite possibly my favorite gazpacho recipe ever! My husband, who normally hates gazpacho, found this in your magazine and woke me up to tell me about it. We went out the next day to find all the ingredients, and made the soup. Everyone loved it and had to have the recipe. I made it a second time when we returned from vacation and it was just as delicious.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-12
Author Name: Carolyn Hurley Wade
Review Body: This dish was delicious and I can't wait to make it again! The cherries gave it a sweetness that my other gazpacho recipe lacks. I highly recommend this recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-01