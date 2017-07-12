Cherry Dump Cake
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Melissa Roberts

Homespun dump cakes are easier than pie! A cross between a cake and a cobbler, this dessert combines a layer of cherry pie filling—flavored with lemon juice and amaretto liqueur— and a simple cake batter. Slideshow: More Easy Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 20-ounce can cherry pie filling
  • 3 tablespoons amaretto liqueur
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice plus 1 3/4 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 2/3 cups cake flour
  • 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a deep ceramic or glass pie plate, stir the cherry pie filling with the amaretto and lemon juice.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with 2/3 cup of the sugar, the baking powder, lemon zest and salt. Sprinkle the flour mixture over the cherries, then dot with the butter. Sprinkle the top with the almonds and remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the top is set and pale golden and the filling is bubbling. Let cool for 20 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up