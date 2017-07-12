Cherry Dump Cake

Homespun dump cakes are easier than pie! A cross between a cake and a cobbler, this dessert combines a layer of cherry pie filling—flavored with lemon juice and amaretto liqueur— and a simple cake batter. Slideshow: More Easy Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a deep ceramic or glass pie plate, stir the cherry pie filling with the amaretto and lemon juice.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with 2/3 cup of the sugar, the baking powder, lemon zest and salt. Sprinkle the flour mixture over the cherries, then dot with the butter. Sprinkle the top with the almonds and remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the top is set and pale golden and the filling is bubbling. Let cool for 20 minutes before serving.
