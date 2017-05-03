Cherry Clafoutis with Malted Whipped Cream 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Joshua McFadden
June 2017

The star of this simple clafoutis from Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden is the slightly savory malted whipped cream. It’s the perfect topping for juicy, sweet, peak-season fruit. McFadden uses cherries here, but you can sub in 4 cups of any other pitted and sliced stone fruit. Slideshow: More Cherry Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed, plus more  for greasing 
  • 1 1/4 pounds sweet cherries  (4 cups), pitted 
  • 1 1/4 cups half-and-half 
  • 3 large eggs 
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 tablespoon malt powder 
  • 2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar 
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and butter a 12-inch gratin or  shallow baking dish. Spread the cherries in a single layer in the prepared gratin dish. 

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the half-and-half, eggs, flour, granulated sugar and a generous pinch  of salt until smooth. Pour the batter over the cherries, then  scatter the cubed butter on top. 

Step 3    

Bake the clafoutis for about 35 minutes, until puffed and  a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.  

Step 4    

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream, malt powder, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon of salt until stiff peaks  form. Serve the clafoutis warm  or at room temperature  with the malted whipped cream.

