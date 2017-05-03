Cherry Clafoutis with Malted Whipped Cream 

The star of this simple clafoutis from Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden is the slightly savory malted whipped cream. It’s the perfect topping for juicy, sweet, peak-season fruit. McFadden uses cherries here, but you can sub in 4 cups of any other pitted and sliced stone fruit. Slideshow: More Cherry Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and butter a 12-inch gratin or shallow baking dish. Spread the cherries in a single layer in the prepared gratin dish.
In a blender, puree the half-and-half, eggs, flour, granulated sugar and a generous pinch of salt until smooth. Pour the batter over the cherries, then scatter the cubed butter on top.
Bake the clafoutis for about 35 minutes, until puffed and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream, malt powder, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon of salt until stiff peaks form. Serve the clafoutis warm or at room temperature with the malted whipped cream.
