Cherry-Almond Braised Chicken
Sarah Bolla
January 2014

In this recipe, chicken is slowly braised until very tender in a sauce of fresh cherries, cherry juice, and toasted ground almonds. With 3 hours in a slow cooker, the flavors intensify into a rich and hearty braise. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cup (about 6 ounces) raw almonds 
  • 2 cups cherry juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon coriander
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 6 skinless bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 pounds), fat trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large sweet yellow onion (about 2 cups), finely chopped
  • 8 ounces fresh Bing cherries (about 1 1/2 cups), pitted and halved
  • Flat leaf parsley for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350° and spread the almonds on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 8 minutes until toasted and fragrant. Remove from the oven and transfer 1 cup of the toasted nuts to a small food processor and pulse until finely ground. Roughly chop the remaining 1/4 cup of almonds and set aside.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, add the cherry juice to the slow cooker and turn the temperature to medium-low heat.

Step 3    

Mix together the cinnamon, coriander, salt, and pepper and rub into the chicken thighs. In a large skillet, heat the butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the skillet, making sure to not overcrowd the pan. Cook the chicken until it’s richly golden brown and seared, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to the slow cooker.

Step 4    

Return to the large skillet and discard all but 1 tablespoon of the oil and set over medium heat. Add the onions to the pan and cook until they have softened and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the sautéed onions, finely ground almond meal, and all but 1/4 cup of the fresh cherry halves to the slow cooker and stir to combine. Cover and cook on medium-low heat for 3 hours until the chicken is tender and the sauce has slightly thickened.

Step 5    

To serve, set the chicken over steamed rice in bowls, spoon over the cherry almond sauce, and top with the remaining 1/4 cup of fresh cherry halves. Garnish with chopped almonds and parsley.

Make Ahead

The chicken can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

