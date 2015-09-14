Cherry-Almond Braised Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350° and spread the almonds on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 8 minutes until toasted and fragrant. Remove from the oven and transfer 1 cup of the toasted nuts to a small food processor and pulse until finely ground. Roughly chop the remaining 1/4 cup of almonds and set aside.

Step 2 Meanwhile, add the cherry juice to the slow cooker and turn the temperature to medium-low heat.

Step 3 Mix together the cinnamon, coriander, salt, and pepper and rub into the chicken thighs. In a large skillet, heat the butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the skillet, making sure to not overcrowd the pan. Cook the chicken until it’s richly golden brown and seared, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to the slow cooker.

Step 4 Return to the large skillet and discard all but 1 tablespoon of the oil and set over medium heat. Add the onions to the pan and cook until they have softened and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the sautéed onions, finely ground almond meal, and all but 1/4 cup of the fresh cherry halves to the slow cooker and stir to combine. Cover and cook on medium-low heat for 3 hours until the chicken is tender and the sauce has slightly thickened.