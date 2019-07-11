Chermoula-Grilled Porterhouse Lamb Chops

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pickled red onions Place onion in a medium-size heatproof glass bowl or jar, and set aside. Bring 1/2 cup water, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, and salt to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high, whisking occasionally, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, and pour over onion, pressing onion to submerge in pickling liquid. Let cool; cover and chill until ready to use.

Step 2 Make the chermoula Place cumin seeds in a small skillet, and cook over medium, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate; let cool 5 minutes. Place toasted cumin in a spice grinder or coffee grinder, and process until finely ground, about 15 seconds. Place ground cumin in a small bowl; stir in garlic oil, parsley, garlic, lime juice, smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon water, coriander, red pepper, salt, and honey. Taste and add more honey, if needed; set aside.

Step 3 Make the lamb Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Toss together onions, 1 tablespoon garlic oil, and 1 teaspoon salt. Place onion wedges, cut sides down, on oiled grates; grill, covered, until deeply charred and blackened, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a medium bowl. Rub 1/4 cup chermoula all over lamb chops, and season with 2 1/4 teaspoons salt. Place lamb chops on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of lamb registers 125°F, 10 to 12 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a large platter, and let rest 10 minutes.