A bright, garlicky herb sauce from North Africa, chermoula is often used as a marinade or an accompaniment for grilled seafood, but, in fact, it's an endlessly versatile condiment. Serve it with roasted leg of lamb, stir it into couscous, slather it on roasted cauliflower or toss it with chickpeas and shredded carrots for a quick salad. We like the subtle, bitter taste of saffron here, but it can be omitted.