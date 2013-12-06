Chemex Brewed Coffee, Using a Paper Filter

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a Chemex carafe with a Chemex white paper filter. In a burr grinder set to a medium-fine grind size, grind the coffee beans. Heat the water until it reaches 206° on an instant-read thermometer; alternatively, bring the water to a boil, then let stand for 1 minute.

Step 2 Pour some of the hot water into the carafe, thoroughly soaking the filter. Discard the rinsing water (the wet filter will remain in place as you pour out the water).

Step 3 Pour the ground coffee into the filter. Place the Chemex on a kitchen scale and set the scale to zero. Pour 80 grams of the hot water all over the coffee grounds, thoroughly saturating them. Let stand until the coffee stops bubbling, about 1 minute.