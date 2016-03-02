Chef’s Salad with Prosciutto and Tarragon Dressing
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ramon Siewert
April 2016

Prosciutto makes an unusual, flavorful addition to this wine-friendly salad that’s tossed with tangy, tarragon-infused dressing. Pair it with a white wine that’s got body. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

Tarragon Dressing

  • 8 ounces crème fraîche
  • 6 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

Salad

  • 1 head of iceberg lettuce (1 pound), very coarsely chopped
  • 8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 8 ounces smoked turkey, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 4 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, cubed
  • 2 ounces sliced prosciutto or speck, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 large hard-cooked eggs, halved
  • Tarragon and parsley leaves and snipped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the tarragon dressing

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.

Step 2    Make the salad

Mound the lettuce in shallow bowls. Arrange the tomatoes, turkey, cheese, prosciutto and eggs on top and garnish with tarragon, parsley and chives. Serve the tarragon dressing on the side.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated separately overnight.

