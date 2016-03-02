Chef’s Salad with Prosciutto and Tarragon Dressing

Prosciutto makes an unusual, flavorful addition to this wine-friendly salad that’s tossed with tangy, tarragon-infused dressing. Pair it with a white wine that’s got body. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1 Make the tarragon dressing
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.
Step 2 Make the salad
Mound the lettuce in shallow bowls. Arrange the tomatoes, turkey, cheese, prosciutto and eggs on top and garnish with tarragon, parsley and chives. Serve the tarragon dressing on the side.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated separately overnight.
