Thanksgiving is Eric Kim's favorite holiday. He began preparing the feast at age 13, joining forces with his cousins to feed their families in Atlanta. The New York Times columnist has since prepared it 22 times. His best-selling debut cookbook, Korean American, includes a special section and menu devoted to Thanksgiving.

"I remember always telling my mom, 'No kimchi on the table!'" Kim said, describing his early Thanksgiving-cooking forays. Because his parents, aunts, and uncles weren't versed in preparing American dishes, they were happy to let the kids loose in the kitchen. The teens roasted chickens (turkeys blew their budget), prepared boxed stuffing, and served Stouffer's mac and cheese. "We wanted to be like everyone else," he said.

Over the years, as Kim developed his knowledge of Eastern and Western foodways, he cleverly reimagined Thanksgiving mainstays to include his Korean American heritage. A prime example is his Cheesy Scallion Stuffing with Sesame Seeds. Instead of the cornbread-and-sage stuffing of his youth, he now prepares a sourdough-scallion casserole topped with a mixture of Parmesan cheese and toasted sesame seeds that evokes the sweet umami richness and slight crispness of Korean pajeon (pancakes). The combination of ingredients is well calibrated and delicious. Marrying Korean flavors with iconic holiday dressing, the incredibly tasty casserole is full of alliums, butter, and cheese, all punctuated with a touch of soy sauce and sesame oil. It echoes the pleasures of eating Korean pajeon, white wine–laden cheese fondue, and the crusty top of French onion soup.

Kim's remarkable recipes reflect his journey to self-acceptance. "These recipes really acknowledged that tension between wanting to be American but knowing that you're also Korean," Kim said. His flavors honor that story.

Want to skip the 12-hour bread drying time? Bake torn bread pieces in a 300°F oven in a single layer on a baking sheet until bread dries out but has not developed any color, 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through baking time. Set bread pieces aside at room temperature until ready to use. — Andrea Nguyen