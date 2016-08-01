Cheesy Potato Frico

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan, cover the potatoes with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and let cool to lukewarm, then peel. Grate the potatoes on the large holes of a box grater set in a large bowl. Add the cheese and toss well; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in the potato mixture. Gently press down to create a large potato cake. Cook over low heat until golden on the bottom, about 15 minutes.