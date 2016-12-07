Cheesy Nachos with Fried Eggs and Giardiniera 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his next-level nachos with sausage, tangy pickled vegetables and fried eggs. They’re perfect all-day nachos. Slideshow: More Quick Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Spread half of the tortilla chips on the sheet and top with half each of the cheese, beans, giardiniera, pickled peppers and sausage. Repeat the layering with the remaining tortillas chips, cheese, beans, giardiniera, pickled peppers and sausage. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Crack 3 eggs into the skillet. Season with salt and cook over moderately high heat until the whites are firm and the yolks are runny, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a spatula, transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 3 eggs.
Top the nachos with the fried eggs. Garnish with cilantro and serve with hot sauce and sour cream.
Author Name: Bradley Burleson
Review Body: These nachos are on point!!! Amazing!
Date Published: 2017-01-05