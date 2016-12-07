Cheesy Nachos with Fried Eggs and Giardiniera 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
January 2017

 Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his next-level nachos with sausage, tangy pickled vegetables and fried eggs. They’re perfect all-day nachos. Slideshow: More Quick Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin  olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 12 ounces sweet Italian sausage, casings removed 
  • One 13-ounce bag thick-cut tortilla chips 
  • 1 1/2 pounds Monterey Jack, coarsely shredded  (6 cups) 
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained 
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped mixed drained giardiniera 
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped mixed pickled sweet and  hot peppers, such as peperoncini and Peppadew 
  • 6 large eggs 
  • Kosher salt  
  • Chopped cilantro,  for garnish 
  • Hot sauce and sour cream, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°.  In a medium skillet, heat  1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the sausage and cook  over moderate heat, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until just cooked through, about  6 minutes. Transfer to a plate. 

Step 2    

Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Spread half of the tortilla chips on the sheet and top with half each of the cheese, beans, giardiniera, pickled peppers and sausage. Repeat the layering with the remaining tortillas chips, cheese, beans, giardiniera, pickled peppers and sausage.  Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Crack 3 eggs into the skillet. Season with salt and cook over moderately  high heat until the whites are  firm and the yolks are runny,  3 to 5 minutes. Using a spatula, transfer to a plate. Repeat  with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 3 eggs.  

Step 4    

Top the nachos with the fried eggs. Garnish with cilantro  and serve with hot sauce and sour cream.

