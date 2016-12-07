Cheesy Nachos with Fried Eggs and Giardiniera 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2 Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Spread half of the tortilla chips on the sheet and top with half each of the cheese, beans, giardiniera, pickled peppers and sausage. Repeat the layering with the remaining tortillas chips, cheese, beans, giardiniera, pickled peppers and sausage. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Crack 3 eggs into the skillet. Season with salt and cook over moderately high heat until the whites are firm and the yolks are runny, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a spatula, transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 3 eggs.