Cheesy Macaroni Chicken Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of the sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, water, soy sauce, garlic and the remaining sea salt and freshly ground pepper and whisk to combine.