Cheesy Macaroni Chicken Casserole
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
May 2014

This super-cheesy macaroni-chicken casserole is sure to become a family favorite. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 6-ounce chicken breast
  • 1 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup cream cheese 
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 6 ounces dry macaroni
  • 1 cup grated aged cheddar cheese 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of the sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, water, soy sauce, garlic and the remaining sea salt and freshly ground pepper and whisk to combine.

Step 3    

In an 8-inch-square baking dish, combine the shredded chicken, onion, macaroni, cheese and the sauce and mix thoroughly. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Uncover, stir well and bake for 15 minutes, or until the noodles are cooked and the sauce has thickened. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

