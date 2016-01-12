Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crust In a bowl, blend together the flour, butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt with your fingertips or a pastry blender until the butter is mostly combined with some pea-sized lumps. Using a fork, stir in 3 tablespoons of the water. Squeeze a handful of the dough, if it is still crumbly, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon water. Gather the dough into a ball, then form it into a disk and wrap it in plastic wrap. Chill the dough at least 1 hour.

Step 2 On a floured work surface with a floured rolling pin. roll the dough out into an 8-to 9-inch round. Trim the dough into a circle. Chill the dough until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 3 Make the filling In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 tea-spoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.