Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Scott Hocker
September 2014

Feel free to substitute Monterey Jack for the cheddar in this warming pot pie recipe. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Crust

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons cold water

Filling

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 large carrots, cut into chunks
  • 1 baking potato, peeled and cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crust

In a bowl, blend together the flour, butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt with your fingertips or a pastry blender until the butter is mostly combined with some pea-sized lumps. Using a fork, stir in 3 tablespoons of the water. Squeeze a handful of the dough, if it is still crumbly, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon water. Gather the dough into a ball, then form it into a disk and wrap it in plastic wrap. Chill the dough at least 1 hour.

Step 2    

On a floured work surface with a floured rolling pin. roll the dough out into an 8-to 9-inch round. Trim the dough into a circle. Chill the dough until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 3    Make the filling

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 tea-spoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4    

Place the filling in a 3-quart baking dish and sprinkle with 11/2 cups of the cheese. Place the pastry dough over the baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake the pot pie until the filling is bubbling and the pastry is golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

