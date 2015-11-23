Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

This cheese sauce is also great as a dip for French fries, or anything, really. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon chopped hot red chile (or to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas
  • Cilantro sprigs, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, toss together the cheese and cornstarch. Add the milk and chile and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked, about 5 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the cheese sauce over the tortillas and bake until hot, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle the cilantro over the enchiladas and serve.

