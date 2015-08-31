This warm and cheesy broccoli-and-chicken casserole is hard to beat. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.
In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, water, soy sauce, garlic and the remaining sea salt and freshly ground pepper and whisk to combine.
In an 8-inch-square baking dish, combine the shredded chicken, onion, egg noodles, the cheese, broccoli and the sauce and mix thoroughly. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Uncover the dish, stir well and bake for 15 minutes, until the noodles are cooked and the sauce has thickened. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
