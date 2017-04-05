© Abby Hocking
For a quick and tasty cheesecake fix, this creamy, sweet dip from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn is spot on. Slideshow: More Cream Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese with the confectioners’ sugar, butter, vanilla and salt until smooth. Scoop into a bowl and garnish with sprinkles. Serve at room temperature with sliced fruit, cookies and pretzels.
Make Ahead
The cheesecake dip can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving.
