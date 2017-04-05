Cheesecake Dip
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

For a quick and tasty cheesecake fix, this creamy, sweet dip from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn is spot on. Slideshow: More Cream Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cream cheese, softened
  • 2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Rainbow confectionery sprinkles, for garnish
  • Sliced fruit, assorted cookies and pretzels, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese with the confectioners’ sugar, butter, vanilla and salt until smooth. Scoop into a bowl and garnish with sprinkles. Serve at room temperature with sliced fruit, cookies and pretzels.

Make Ahead

The cheesecake dip can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up