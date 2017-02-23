Cheeseburger Soup
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Anna Painter

We like to garnish our hearty and deeply satisfying soup with the works: hamburger bun croutons, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, dill pickles and scallions. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 hamburger buns, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, 2 tablespoons melted
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 slices of thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • 2 large yellow onions, finely chopped
  • 3 medium carrots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 3 cups coarsely shredded sharp cheddar cheese (10 ounces), plus more for garnish
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • Minced dill pickles and sliced scallions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the bread cubes with the 2 tablespoons of melted butter and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread in a single layer and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden brown, rotating the sheet from front to back halfway through. Transfer the croutons to a wire rack.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, about 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to paper towels. Stir the ground sirloin into the pan, season with a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat, until browned, about 5 minutes. Using the slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a bowl. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 3    

Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter in the saucepan over moderate heat. When the butter stops foaming, add the onions, carrots, celery, garlic and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir until well coated, 1 minute. Add the tomato paste, meat, potatoes, chicken broth and milk and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender and the soup is slightly thickened, about 30 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir the 3 cups of cheese into the soup and cook until melted, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1 cup of the tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes, until softened and hot. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with the croutons, bacon, cheese, pickles, scallions and the remaining 1/2 cup of tomatoes. Serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 4 days. The croutons can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up